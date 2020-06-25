https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biggest-monument-racism-still-standing/

By Nina May

As the nation watches in disgust as benign and harmless statues are being torn down, it is easy to trace the pattern of destruction. When the Marxist protestors first began their reign of terror, pretending it was because of the horrific and tragic murder of George Floyd, many gave them “room to destroy.” The nation was horrified by the specter of a man being brutally murdered by people we have all been taught are “here to help.” For as many who are calling to defund the police, there are more calling to reform the system to ensure this type of brutality is neither condoned nor ignored.

When the first statues were targeted, they all represented the Confederate government that had seceded from the union in order to uphold what they determined to be their state’s right to keep slavery alive. Those who support the outcome of the Civil War – Republicans, abolitionists, anti-racists – were only concerned that history was being destroyed. They said the citizens and elected officials should get a say in how these monuments should be removed or replaced. But the Democrats seemed anxious to tear them down and never raised a voice in protest. It is totally understandable, because these statues represent their party – the party of slavery, oppression, dehumanization and violence. I’d want to get rid of those reminders of an evil past too if I were a Democrat.

The Democrats preferred to fight a war and remake the country in their image, rather than free their slaves. Nothing has change in 160 years. The same party that justified its support of slavery by claiming blacks were less than human, not really worthy of life, is the party that makes the same claim today about the unborn. They are just blobs of inconvenience that women should have a right to destroy, sort of like their position on slavery. She should have a right to own a human being and determine its destiny … life or death.

Democrats have now morphed into the Socialist/Communist Party and no amount of fairy dust is going to undo that unholy alliance. The only hope for Democrats who see this insanity unfolding before their eyes is to switch parties and defend whatever bit of liberty and freedom they can hold on to. It’s been done before. The Southern Strategy was the Republicans’ plan to expose and destroy the Democrats’ virtual plantation they erected shortly after losing the Civil War.

All the governors in the south, just prior to the Civil Rights Movement, were Democrats. They were closing public schools instead of allowing them to be integrated. They were preventing businesses from allowing integration even if that was the desire of the business owner. They had laws against mixed neighborhoods, mixed marriages, mixed swimming pools – just about everything was forbidden to be integrated by the Democrats.

How did the Democratic Party that lost a war gain so much power over the Republican Party that fought and won the war to liberate slaves? They gained momentum in the mid-1860s with the terrorist arm of their party, known as the Ku Klux Klan. The modern extension of their reign of terror is in groups like Black Lives Matter, Antifa, Occupy and other Marxist organizations. Their path of destruction, oppression, violence and mayhem today is exactly what it was before, during and after the Civil War.

Even the Democratic governor and mayor of New York City are standing silent as non-Confederate statues are being ripped down across their cities, saying protest is “healthy” and protected speech. However, destruction of public and private property don’t fall into those categories. The Democratic elected officials in the District of Columbia have said they will not protect the “Emancipation statue” from being torn down, funded by contributions from former slaves. Are they that clueless about what the word “emancipation” even means and what this statue represents?

After the Civil War, the Democrats ignored the truce agreements they signed with the United States government and immediately began making life miserable for the liberated slaves. And, of course, the job of reconstruction was now in the hands of the Democratic president, Andrew Johnson. In addition to founding the KKK, the Democrats wrote all the Jim Crow laws to keep blacks from voting, from owning homes, from moving into certain areas and from earning a living. Their virtual plantation was up and running almost immediately and has continued to this day. Which brings us to the last monument to racism that, if these radical protestors were serious about destroying all remnants of that stain on history, they would dismantle immediately.

When Nancy Pelosi “bravely” removed four inanimate objects in the shape of portraits of Confederate speakers of the House, everyone failed to mention they were all Democrats. Every citizen of the Confederacy was a Democrat.

The Democratic Party has a long history of oppressing people because of the color of their skin, and it is alive and well today. It’s ironic that Pelosi would say, “There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.” Nancy, that was the creation of your party. Joe Biden insults a black, on-air personality by suggesting that if he doesn’t vote for him, “he ain’t black.” This is the same Joe that congratulated Obama for being a “clean” black man, as though shocked by the concept.

Joe and Hillary have this embarrassing ability to mock blacks when speaking to them by using a black-face version of a dialect to tell their audience, “They gonna put y’all back in chains,” and whatever it was Hillary tried to say – “I ain’t no ways feelin’ tired” – with condescending pronunciation.

The problem with that is, it was YOUR party, Joe and Hillary that had blacks in chains before Republicans liberated them. Your party fought a war to keep them that way. And suggesting someone isn’t black if they don’t vote for a Democrat is another example of how nothing has changed in the party, but now, the chains are philosophical and political.

Ask any black Republican to tell you how they are treated and referred to by Democrats … black and white. They are called “Uncle Tom,” “Aunt Jemima,” “Oreo,” mocked and ridiculed – and in the case of Candace Owens, was actually called a white supremacist.

So, when talking about tearing down monuments to racism, why aren’t these activists protesting outside the headquarters of the DNC? The Democratic Party is a living, breathing, radical, oppressive, socialist statue that wants to put everyone in the chains of government control, and on the plantation of radical extremism that would control speech, eradicate religion, punish opposition and basically turn everyone into a slave of the state. Wow… does that sound familiar or what?

As the protesters are violently destroying American history, they are becoming a pure reflection and continuation of the same Democratic Party they are representing. And the party’s elected officials are applauding their destruction and revision of history, probably because they are embarrassed by it, but mainly because it serves their purposes of once again: oppressing innocent people.

So, until the Democratic Party is deconstructed, torn from its pedestal of dehumanizing tactics and lack of moral values or absolutes, these protestors are basically telling the world they support racism on every level. Their party has always been a racist, pro-slavery, anti-liberty, anti-life party, and now it has proven it to the world by embracing and morphing into one of the most oppressive, destructive, violent forms of government … socialism/communism. They are changing labels, but the MO is still the same: Oppress, destroy, ridicule, marginalize, terrorize, humiliate and dominate.

People still belonging to and believing in the Democratic Party are telling the world they are racists, anti-free speech and expression, anti-Constitution and anti-democracy. They support and embrace collectivism and want to fight another civil war in this country, one in which they could finally achieve their goal of total domination. That is the real monument that should be destroyed.

Nina May is a writer, producer and director of TV shows and movies, including “Emancipation Revelation Revolution” and the sequel, “Reparations: Who Should Pay?” Her latest feature, the romantic comedy “First Lady,” released in theaters just before the COVID lockdown … and is still there.

