Strident left-wing musical group The Dixie Chicks have officially dropped “Dixie” from their moniker, and the trio of musicians are now simply The Chicks,

Rolling Stone reported.

Why?

The magazine noted that Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire changed their website URL and their Instagram handle to the shortened name on Thursday, but their website offered only the following semi-cryptic statement: “We want to meet this moment.”

It would seem that The Chicks — like their colleagues in the group

formerly known as Lady Antebellum — wanted to do their part in celebrity woke-ness as statues and monuments are torn down by radical leftists across America and dispense with “Dixie” given that it can be connected to the Civil War-era South and slavery.

Not much of a surprise

And given lead singer Maines’ controversial leftist tendencies, her band’s name change shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to those who’ve been paying attention over the years.

Who can forget her headline-grabbing words about then-President George W. Bush from a U.K. stage in 2003 when the U.S. was going to war against Iraq? “Just so you know, we’re ashamed the president of the United States is from Texas,” Maines’

said.

Her words created a lot of enemies for The Dixie Chicks, who received death threats and got banned and blacklisted by the country music machine. Maines then apologized; then a few years later she said she

reversed course: “I apologized for disrespecting the office of the President. But I don’t feel that way anymore. I don’t feel he is owed any respect whatsoever.”

During the group’s 2016 comeback tour, Maines & Co flashed a

photo of then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump with devil horns, mustache, and goatee added to his face as they performed their hit “Good Bye Earl.”

Now what?

Coinciding with their name change, The Chicks released a new single “March March,” which is set to appear on their upcoming studio album “Gaslighter,” Rolling Stone said.

More from the magazine on their new protest song:

Lyrically, Maines addresses everything from Greta Thunberg and youth climate protests to gun violence and underpaid school teachers, over a

music video that edits together footage from recent Black Lives Matter protests and police confrontations. Toward the end, as Maguire dives into a fiery fiddle solo, the names of black Americans killed by police flash onscreen, and the video concludes with a message from the Chicks — “Use your voice. Use your vote.” — along with links to various social justice organizations and nonprofits.

Content warning: Language:

