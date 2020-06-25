https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/carminesabia/2020/06/25/the-great-awakening-tidal-wave-of-social-media-users-exit-twitter-for-free-speech-alternative-n578803

The empire of Rome was destroyed from within and the empire of Twitter is falling in the same way.

The social media giant has caused a tidal wave of an exodus to its more conservative competitor Parler after it deleted two popular conservative accounts and began adding disclaimers to the tweets of President Donald Trump.

This week alone, according to analytics researched by Mediate, around a half a million people have migrated to Parler.

The increase brings the total number of accounts on the platform, which was co-founded in 2018 by John Matze and Jared Thomson, to 1.5 million.

“Parler is a non-biased free speech driven entity. Our goal is to offer the world a platform that protects user’s rights, supports publishers and builds online communities,” the website says of itself.

“Parler aims to empower users to control their social experience. Users can be responsible to engage content as they see fit. We are not regulators. We are not governors. We are a community,” it says.

“Parler accepts your right to express your thoughts, opinions and ideals online. Just like in society, Parler interactions are subject to guidelines; and when you respect them, you are free to participate wholly,” it says.

The account surge came after Twitter banned well-known meme-maker Carpe Donktum and locked National Pulse editor Raheem Kassam’s account.

It also came after Twitter put a disclaimer on a tweet from President Trump that said “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

That is a direct statement from the president of the United States but some dweeb in Silicon Valley decided that they knew better what American citizens need to read.

And yet if you attempt to copy the link to share it, Twitter gives you a message that says you are now allowed to.

The move to Parler that followed was led by senators, representatives, and conservative influencers and it is not likely to stop.

And if President Trump also makes the move to the new platform, it would likely cause a massive cash bleed for Twitter.

“I’m proud to join @parler_app — a platform gets what free speech is all about — and I’m excited to be a part of it. Let’s speak. Let’s speak freely. And let’s end the Silicon Valley censorship. Follow me there @tedcruz!” Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said on Twitter.

I’m proud to join @parler_app — a platform gets what free speech is all about — and I’m excited to be a part of it. Let’s speak. Let’s speak freely. And let’s end the Silicon Valley censorship. Follow me there @tedcruz! pic.twitter.com/pzUFvhipBZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 25, 2020

Will look better on Parler! https://t.co/LpVJDOH4wW — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) June 24, 2020

Follow me on Parler @CarmineSabia. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) June 26, 2020

Officially verified on Parler (@parler_app)! Thanks to @dbongino for alerting us to this new social media platform. https://t.co/Npdhm7EgTd pic.twitter.com/Cs18ujEeXZ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 26, 2020

