https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/religion-black-lives-matter/

Black Lives Matter is many, sometimes contradictory, things. It’s an affirmation, a “political party” with 62% approval, a “movement” of diverse causes and agendas, and a very lucrative organization. It also has roots in religion.

The affirmation that the lives of African-Americans matter has almost universal support across the spectrum from left to right. It fulfills the Judeo-Christian ideal that every life is equal and precious in the eyes of God. This religious ideal has been transforming the United States into a nation of all nations in which the world’s people could live together in harmony.

But evils remain. Today African-Americans are roughly 13% of America’s population, but at least 25% of the nation’s abortions kill black babies.

“Progressive” Margaret Sanger, a founder of our nation’s largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, preached to the Ku Klux Klan that eugenics should target and weed out “inferior” humans. Democrats have spent many billions of taxpayer dollars to fund Planned Parenthood, a large share of whose facilities are in minority neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, one of the largest fundraisers for the Black Lives Matter organization, Shaun King, tweeted June 22 that all “murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends should … come down.”

TRENDING: Stunning upset: 24-year-old ‘constitutional conservative’ wins GOP nomination for Mark Meadows’ seat

“They are a gross form of white supremacy,” he wrote.

Hawk Newsome, president of the Greater New York Black Lives Matter, on June 24 described Jesus Christ as “the most famous black radical revolutionary in history.”

The Bible, said Newsome, describes Jesus as a black man with hair like wool and feet the color of bronze. The book of Revelation (1:14-15) includes a vision of the transformed Son of Man with hair “white like wool, as white as snow” and with feet “like brass glowing in a furnace.” According to Wikipedia, “This vision is usually considered to refer to Jesus in heavenly form, not his appearance during his earthly life.”

“If this country doesn’t give us what we want,” said Christian Newsome, “then we will burn down this system and replace it.”

In a world trapped by hate, revenge and fear, as groups took turns victimizing each other, Jesus taught the way to stop this death spiral: Love your enemies. Pray for those who hate, mistreat, and persecute you (Matthew 5:44; Luke 6:27-36). Stop poisoning your hearts with hate and with vengeful plans to enslave those whose ancestors enslaved your ancestors.

In the old TV series “Star Trek,” the episode “Day of the Dove” had crews of the Starship Enterprise and of an enemy Klingon starship brought together by an unseen alien being that fills minds with hatred because it enjoys watching others fight and kill one another.

“Stardate … Armageddon,” records Captain Kirk. “We must find a way to defeat the alien force of hate that has taken over the Enterprise. Stop the war now, or spend eternity in futile bloody violence.”

The two captains win by agreeing to be friendly, denying the alien its blood sport. In Star Trek’s future, earthlings and Klingons become friends and allies.

The Golden Rule is to do unto others not as they do unto you – in a cycle of evil spawning more evil – but as you would wish to be treated, with forgiveness and love.

“We fight not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers … against the spiritual forces of evil,” said St. Paul (Ephesians 6:12).

Surely some devil lured Africans into selling fellow Africans as slaves to racist white Europeans. That devil delighted in slavery’s evils, in the deaths of 750,000 Americans in a Civil War to free the slaves, in the painful upward struggle of African-Americans, and now in a conjured new civil war in America’s streets.

God, please protect African-Americans from being misled by the devil into committing the same sins as white racists. Do not let them be used by evildoers as cannon fodder in what Fox News’ Tucker Carlson calls “a class war disguised as a race war.”

“We are trained Marxists,” says Patrisse Cullors of herself and fellow co-founder of the organization Black Lives Matter, Alicia Garza. The third co-founder is Nigerian-American Opal Tometi, who is seen in a photo smiling with Venezuela’s brutal Marxist dictator, Nicholas Maduro.

The organization Black Lives Matter is Marxist, anti-free enterprise and dedicated to overthrowing the United States and President Donald Trump. Cullors’ book “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir” includes a foreword by Angela Davis, who in 1980 and 1984 was the last vice presidential candidate of the Communist Party USA. (Since 1984, CPUSA leaders tell their members to vote for the Democratic Party.)

Marxism is more than ideology and tactics; it is a groupthink class hate cult, a godless pseudo-religion much like Naziism that manipulates its followers’ minds.

On her religious journey, Cullors grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness. She sought advice from her Choctaw and Blackfoot great-grandmother about her medicine man great-grandfather.

Cullors then turned to Ifá, a Yoruba religion and system of divination that plays a critical role in the traditions of several West African and New World African faiths, including Santería and Vodou (also known as Voodoo, which can involve spirit “possession” in worship). In 2015, she told Religious Dispatches that “it is really important that there is a connection to the spirit world.”

Cullors reportedly ends meetings with a “prayer” written by convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, who fled to communist Cuba: “It is our duty to fight for freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

These closing words come directly from “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, both of whom, as I detailed here on June 11, were virulent anti-black racists. Marxism has murdered more than 100 million people. To call it better than the United States is absurd and insane.

Many followers of Black Lives Matter tear down the statues of people they deem racist. So why does the organization Black Lives Matter support America’s most racist institution?

The Democratic Party has been the party of the slave owners, the Ku Klux Klan, Jim Crow, the Japanese-American internment, Bull Connor and the destruction of the African-American family under President Lyndon Baines Johnson. Its 2020 presidential candidate, Joe Biden, says black people who don’t vote for him aren’t black, as if he owns African-Americans chained to government dependency. Tear down this racist, evil, hateful plantation that aims to make us all slaves.

Go to the website BlackLivesMatter.com, click the button “Donate” and you will be taken to Secure.actblue.com, a Democratic fundraising site that during the 2020 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.org, has already donated nearly $187 million to socialist Bernie Sanders, almost $120 million to Biden for President, over $93 million to Elizabeth Warren, over $31 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and almost $30 million to the Democratic National Committee.

The organization Black Lives Matter, and whatever violence activists commit in its name, is joined at the hip to the Democratic Party, the campaign to elect Biden and an effort to disrupt the country to defeat President Donald Trump. It is reportedly funded by Airbnb, electronics giant Cisco, the Ford Foundation, leftist billionaire George Soros’-linked Democracy Alliance and Open Society Foundation, and many others “persuaded” to put hundreds of millions of dollars into BLM’s Marxist collection plate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

