https://www.westernjournal.com/today-host-savannah-guthrie-forced-defend-distracting-unkempt-work-home-look/

When some of the coronavirus-related restrictions lifted, people flocked back to their favorite salons. People had missed their manicures, pedicures, hair styling and other professional beauty services.

But that doesn’t mean it was necessarily safe to go and do those things, and many people are still wary of going out for nonessential reasons and are stuck at home, managing as best they can on their own.

With all the how-to videos online, there is plenty of information available to people as they develop their skills — but there’s often a rough learning curve.

Some celebrities have been just as out of their depth as normal people, though they’re much more public and so their flubs are much more noticeable.

There are graceful ways for viewers to respond to these at-home jobs — one of which is by not mentioning them. But one woman couldn’t help but voice her opinion about “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie’s “unkempt” locks.

TRENDING: Former Princeton Prof: Democrats Are Using Black People, Destroying Nation

Guthrie has openly shared her attempts to manage her own hair and makeup. In April, she FaceTimed with Rita Hazan, a celebrity colorist, in order to dye her own hair at home, according to People.

“Let’s do this. Coloring hair at home is easy with Charley on my arm and @ritahazan giving expert advice on FaceTime!!!” she posted on Instagram on April 29.

“Tryin’ to nail the home manicure,” she shared on June 17 alongside a photo of her freshly painted nails, five different colors of polish on display.

Guthrie said she used to have to do her hair and makeup all the time in the early years of her career — but that was back in the ’80s and ’90s.

“I just pour it on and hope for the best and I’m not that good at doing my hair and makeup,” she said, according to People. “But I’m just trying to do the best I can.”

However, it was a comment resulting from a recent broadcast that had fans rushing to her rescue.

“Cmon,” a woman tweeted on June 23. “With what they pay you, can’t you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news.”

@SavannahGuthrie Cmon. With what they pay you, can’t you afford a hair stylist? I love the natural unkempt look but its distracting on @NBCNews national news. — Susan Soltero (@SusanSoltero) June 23, 2020

RELATED: 73-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Gives Host Terry Crews Run for His Money on AGT

“We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic,” Guthrie replied, good-naturedly. “And yes it shows!”

But fans weren’t quite so good-natured and snapped back at the commenter.

“What a ridiculous comment,” one person wrote. “Maybe if we focused a little less on women’s appearance and more on what they had to say, the world would be a better place.”

“What in the world!?” another commented. “People can be so unbelievably rude. I watched you this evening and wasn’t the least bit distracted by your appearance … because I’m not shallow.”

We are all doing our own hair and makeup during the pandemic. And yes it shows! https://t.co/w6QVY0Zhyt — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) June 23, 2020

The original commenter quickly responded with an explanation.

“I didn’t mean to be mean. I worked in television for 32 years. I was just surprised that the makeup artists would let the hair slide on national tv for two days. You do look great. Its the hair that needs a little love. We love you in Puerto Rico!”

It seems that the insensitive comment caused more of a distraction than Guthrie’s hair, but hopefully, we can all have a little more grace and understanding for one another when we’re doing our best.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

