The Trump administration has told U.S. marshals to be at-the-ready and prepared to guard monuments across the nation from destruction after President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on those destroying federal property in the ongoing George Floyd protests.

What are the details?

The Washington Post reported Wednesday:

In an email, Marshals Service Assistant Director Andrew C. Smith wrote that the agency ‘has been asked to immediately prepare to provide federal law enforcement support to protect national monuments (throughout the country).’ The subject line of the message indicates it is an ‘Attorney General Assignment,’ suggesting it came from Attorney General William P. Barr.

Smith also wrote, “This is a challenging assignment due to the breadth of possible targets for criminal activity.”

According to

CNN, the marshals are being called up as part of a “major effort” by the administration to bolster security around national monuments, and they “are expected to begin their work before the end of the week.”

The

Daily Wire noted that unarmed National Guard troops will also be sent to monuments around Washington, D.C., to assist the U.S. Park Police in protecting the monuments in the nation’s capital.

The security reinforcements received the alert after weeks of statues being toppled nationwide. Initially, rioters largely targeted Confederate monuments, but tributes to the founding fathers and even abolitionists have been destroyed in recent days.

President Trump warned Tuesday that those found damaging federal property such as monuments would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, tweeting, “I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent.”

He added, “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

Image source: Twitter screenshot

The president addressed the issue again on Wednesday night, tweeting:



Very sad to see States allowing roving gangs of wise guys, anarchists & looters, many of them having no idea what they are doing, indiscriminately ripping down our statues and monuments to the past. Some are great works of art, but all all represent our History & Heritage, both the good and the bad. It is important for us to understand and remember, even in turbulent and difficult times, and learn from them. Knowledge comes from the most unusual of places!

Image source: Twitter screenshot

