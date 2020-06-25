https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/504530-trump-mocks-fiorina-for-saying-she-will-vote-for-biden

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump rally sparks self quarantine of dozens of Secret Service agents GOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump faces ObamaCare court deadline as political ground shifts MORE on Thursday targeted former GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina for saying she would vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenGOP: Trump needs a new plan Trump distracts from, fuels right-wing violence Biden to accept nomination in Milwaukee amid scaled-back convention MORE, rejoicing in her 2016 defeat and claiming he had “no complaints” about her decision.

“Failed presidential candidate (thank you President Trump!), Carly Fiorina, said she will be voting for Corrupt Joe Biden,” Trump tweeted Thursday morning. “She lost so badly to me, twice in one campaign, that she should be voting for Joe. No complaints!!!”

Fiorina told The Atlantic’s “The Ticket” podcast in an interview published Thursday that she decided to vote for Biden because she could not support Trump and elections are “binary choices.”

“As citizens, our vote is more than a check on a box. You know, it’s a statement about where we want to go, and I think what we need now actually is real leadership that can unify the country,” Fiorina said. “I am encouraged that Joe Biden is a person of humility and empathy and character. I think he’s demonstrated that through his life. And I think we need humility and empathy everywhere in public life right now. And I think character counts.”

Fiorina’s remarks came after John Bolton John BoltonBolton: Trump ignored early warning signs of coronavirus pandemic John Bolton says he has no ‘fear’ of testifying under oath about Trump Bolton claps back at Colbert: You’ve ‘really insulted me’ by calling me ‘naive’ MORE, Trump’s former national security adviser, said he would not cast a ballot for either Trump or Biden in November and would instead write in the name of a conservative.

Fiorina was among a large field of Republicans who competed in the 2016 presidential primary that saw Trump emerge victorious as the GOP nominee. She briefly ran as Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzNASA names DC headquarters after agency’s first Black female engineer Mary W. Jackson A new age of lies? Trump administration ending support for 7 Texas testing sites as coronavirus cases spike MORE’s (R-Texas) running mate after dropping out of the race, but Trump went on to clinch the nomination. Trump infamously mocked Fiorina’s physical appearance early on during the campaign.

“Look at that face! Would anyone vote for that?” Trump said during an interview with Rolling Stone in September 2015. “Can you imagine that, the face of our next president.”

Fiorina voted for Trump in the 2016 general election but has since publicly criticized him, supporting his impeachment last December over what she described as behavior “destructive to the republic.”

Trump often slings insults at those who criticize him publicly. Trump has repeatedly eviscerated Bolton in recent days over his forthcoming book, “The Room Where it Happened,” which paints a scathing picture of the Trump White House and describes the president as “stunningly uninformed.”

