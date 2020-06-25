https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/trump-slams-de-blasio-plan-black-lives-matter-street-painting-outside-trump-tower/

President Trump on Thursday slammed New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for his plan to paint a large a mural in honor of Black Lives Matter — right in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Trump said giant yellow letters would deface the “fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue,” an iconic street in the city.

Told that @NYCMayor Bill de Blasio wants to paint the fabled & beautiful Fifth Avenue, right in front of Trump Tower/Tiffany, with a big yellow Black Lives Matter sign. ‘Pigs in a Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon,’ referring to killing Police, is their chant. NYC Police are furious!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

De Blasio’s plan, first reported by the New York Post, is clearly targeted at embarrassing the president. “Obviously he is doing it to antagonize the president,” a source told The Post. “This is what he is concerned about while the city burns. What an amateur politician.”

The move would follow another that was commissioned by Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who created the “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and had painted a street “BLACK LIVES MATTER” right outside the White House grounds.

Trump ripped her, too, at the time.

“@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C.,” Trump said. “If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis!”

.@MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

The New York Police Department’s Sergeants Benevolent Association criticized de Blasio’s plan.

“Does he give any thought to his decisions. The street is a frozen zone for Secret Service. All this does is creates a greater security risk. Why not on 34th street by Madison Sqaure Garden, Macy’s Penn Station millions of people travel through. Why? Because he is playing politics,” the association wrote on Twitter.

Does he give any thought to his decisions. The street is a frozen zone for Secret Service. All this does is creates a greater security risk. Why not on 34th street by Madison Sqaure Garden, Macy’s Penn Station millions of people travel through. Why? Because he is playing politics https://t.co/mXY3XJ4hcQ — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 24, 2020

The Post said the plan is a done deal, noting that “The slogan will be stenciled outside Trump Tower, where President Trump stays when he’s in town, sometime before July 4th weekend.”

A spokeswoman for the mayor explained what motivated de Blasio to have the slogan painted in front of Trump Tower. “The President is a disgrace to the values we cherish in New York City,” Julia Arredondo said. “He can’t run or deny the reality we are facing, and any time he wants to set foot in the place he claims is his hometown, he should be reminded Black Lives Matter.”

