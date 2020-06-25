https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/u-s-census-bureau-whites-age-16-now-minority-america/

(SUMMIT NEWS) New data from the U.S. Census Bureau has found that whites under the age of 16 are now a minority in America for the first time since records began.

Asians had the biggest demographic growth rate at 30% over the last ten years – two thirds of that driven by international migration, while the Hispanic population grew by 20% since 2010. The black population grew by 12% over the decade.

Whites grew by just 4.3%, a deficit explained by declining white fertility and a decrease in births. Whites also have a median age of 43.7, which is by far the highest of any demographic group.

