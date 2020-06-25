https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/undercover-video-facebook-insider-likens-trump-supporters-hitler/

At least some of those who hate President Trump and his policies, cannot stand that he was elected, and frequently want to get him out of office using any method available, apparently have found a home at Facebook.

For the second time, James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas has released a video of a Facebook worker unleashing a diatribe against the president.

In this case, Steve Grimmett, a team lead at Facebook-Cognizant’s content review program, likened Trump supporters to Hitler.

After all, Hitler was so evil that most would think removing him, by any means possible, would have been a good result.

“One of my projects before now was, was hate,” Grimmett said in the undercover video from Project Veritas. “I’ve spent quite a bit of time looking at pictures of hate organizations, Hitler, Nazis, MAGA, you know, Proud Boys, all that stuff all day long.”

MAGA was the acronym for President Trump’s 2016 slogan, which was “Make America Great Again.”

Actually Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress the only speech Facebook targets for deletion is speech advocating hate, violence and terrorism, but not political speech.

The new video:

Previously, the organization released a video revealing a Facebook moderator admitting the social media giant’s hostility to President Trump and conservatives influences its decisions regarding content.

The moderator said she deletes every Republican post that comes up in her queue.

“Yes! I don’t give no f—-. I’ll delete it,” she said.

The moderator said anti-Trump content is untouched, even if it violates company policy.

“You gotta take it down but I leave it up,” she said. “If you see something that’s not supposed to be up, it’s probably me.”

Project Veritas asked another content moderator, Lara Kontakos, how she treats posts supporting the president.

“If someone is wearing a MAGA hat, I am going to delete them for terrorism,” she said. “I think we are all doing that.”

The first video:

That information was brought to Project Veritas by Facebook insider Zach McElroy.

“Zach McElroy’s story raises serious doubts about the Capitol Hill testimony of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who gave lawmakers the impression that his company only takes content that could cause harm, such as relating to terrorism or hate speech, but never for politics,” said O’Keefe, Project Veritas’ founding CEO.

McElroy said he was willing to testify before Congress about Facebook’s bias. He said that 75% to 80% of posts selected by Facebook’s algorithm for moderator review supported President Trump, Republicans or conservative causes.

The insider said: “We’ve seen plenty of statements from Mark Zuckerberg publicly about how they don’t want to meddle in the election. They want to give everybody a free … the platform to speak freely. But we know that privately they have very different opinions. I had no doubt what he said publicly is not what he means to do privately.”

The newest video reveals, “I was seeing them interfering on a global level in elections. I saw a blatant exception that just targeted conservatives or favored liberals—and you know, we’re deleting on average 300 posts or actioning 300 posts a day,” said Arizona-based Facebook content moderator Ryan Hartwig. “If you magnify that by however many content moderators there are on a global scale, that’s a lot of stuff that’s getting taken down.”

Project Veritas said Hartwig wore a hidden camera to document reviewing of content and office interactions.

He told O’Keefe although he signed a confidentiality agreement, he could no longer ignore the suppression of Facebook content supporting President Donald Trump, Republican causes or the conservative agenda with a massive exception to the company’s public position on protecting political speech across the platform.

“That was the tipping point. knowing about what I knew about how they were giving exceptions for the policy, I knew that it was likely that it was happening elsewhere on a global scale,” he said. “Just seeing such blatant bias from Facebook really bothered me.”

One of the moderators Hartwig recorded was Israel Amparan, who he said typifies the worldview of most of the content moderators he encountered.

“Trump supporters are f—— crazy a— a——, that every other f—– word out of their mouth is you know ‘Come take it,’ ‘Seal the border,’” said Amparan.

“Come take it” refers to the “Come and Take It” slogan Texan colonists put on their flag after the Mexican government demanded they turn in their cannon.

Amparan said he targeted content by Trump supporters because it scared him.

