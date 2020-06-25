https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/deathrate-covid-coronavirus/2020/06/25/id/974186

The daily coronavirus death count in the United States is down for the third day in a row, according to data collected by the World Health Organization.

The daily death toll climbed by 513 from June 22 to June 23, then dwindled in the following days. More than 800 people died on June 23, 688 on June 24 then 442 on Thursday as of 4 p.m. E.T.

Positive coronavirus cases continue to climb in America, specifically in hotspots like Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, Alabama and Montana, among others.

An increase in reported cases could signal a growing caseload, though it could also be the result of increased testing. Still, public health officials in some places are reporting an increase in hospitalizations and in the percentage of tests that are coming up positive.

Arizona has a 17 percent increase in new deaths since June 18 at 219 while South Carolina has an 11 percent increase with 70 new deaths.

At least 120,000 people have died from coronavirus in the U.S., and more than 2.3 million cases have been reported.

