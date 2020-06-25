https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-outraged-white-woman-lululemon-attire-screams-black-police-officers-lectures-racism/

Talk about clueless.

An outraged white ally in Lululemon workout attire took to the streets earlier this week to attack black police officers.

And then when she was asked why she was screaming at black police officers the racist woman starts screaming about her good intentions.

This is the modern day left.

Unhinged and clueless.

Via Henry Rodgers.

TRENDING: UPDATE: RADICAL LEFTIST GROUP Threatens Christian Prayer Rally Planned on Saturday to Save the Iconic St. Louis Statue in Forest Park

White woman yelling at black officers. pic.twitter.com/dEdfTf0Dgw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) June 23, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

