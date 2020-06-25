https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/watch-aap-rocky-top-rappers-speak-blacklivesmatter/

A video is going viral showing a collection of top African-American rappers speaking out against the Black Lives Matter movement.

The video starts with A$AP Rocky, the rapper who was released from Swedish jail in 2019 thanks to the efforts of President Trump, criticizing the Black Lives Matter movement for remaining silent about the incredible amount of black on black murders in Democrat-controlled cities like Chicago.

Other rappers in the video who speak out against the radical BLM agenda are Kevin Gates, The Game, and Snoop Dogg.

WATCH:

