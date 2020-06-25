http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7mbQ9Mma6SI/

University of Alabama coach Nick Saban joined his players for a video pushing the Black Lives Matter message on Thursday.

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent,” they say in the video.

Along with Saban, the video features offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood — who wrote the script for the video –along with QB Mac Jones, Emil Ekiyor, and Evan Neal, according to TMZ Sports.

The video is a call to unity around the Black Lives Matter cause.

“We are a team. Black, white brown,” the players continue. “Together we are a family. We are brothers.

“On the field we are relentless. We are strong. We are conquerors. But we are human beings first,” they add.

“And in this moment in history, we can’t be silent. We must speak up for our brothers and sisters, for our sons and daughters,” they say.

“When we see our families, our neighbors, our classmates subjected to violence, we recognize the fear in their eyes,” they continued on the video.

“We believe the solutions to our challenges are within us. We choose to listen. We choose to hear, and understand other’s perspectives,” they added before ending with, “Let’s listen. Let’s unite. Because all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.”

“In this moment in history, we can’t be silent.” pic.twitter.com/YF4ndJSpa0 — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) June 25, 2020

The players claim that they were inspired to push the BLM message after meeting with sports commentators Charles Barkley and Stephen A. Smith, and former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice.

