https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/black-lives-matters-money

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn Beck revealed what no one else is willing to talk about for fear of being labeled a “racist” or “conspiracy theorist.” Glenn dug deep into Black Lives Matter’s finance books to expose where the organization gets its considerable funding, and where the money is actually being funneled. It’s a dark money trail that leads to a cast of familiar progressive characters.

Ex-Marxist professor and author of “Beyond Woke,” Michael Rectenwald, joined the show to uncover the violent origins of some of the leadership financially connected to Black Lives Matter.

Watch a preview of the full episode below:

Due to increased censorship and threat of suspension on most Big Tech platforms, the full episode is available only on BlazeTV. Not a subscriber? Go to https://bit.ly/2WEV3lj and use promo code FIGHTTHEMOB to get $20 off your BlazeTV subscription or start your 30-day free trial.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multiplatform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

