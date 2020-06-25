http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RgWN2Uwj0J8/

Joe Biden was walking into a small event in Pennsylvania on Thursday when a reporter held far away requested the presumptive Democrat nominee hold a press conference.

Gillian McGoldrick, a reporter for Lancaster Online, was one of several scribes who posted video of Biden walking from his vehicle into the building. They appeared to be held at least 50 feet away from the candidate.

Former Vice President Joe Biden just arrived at his event here in Lancaster, Pa. pic.twitter.com/mpeGJcHSeW — Gillian McGoldrick (@gill_mcgoldrick) June 25, 2020

“How about a press conference, sir?” one yelled.

“Neil, come on now,” another chided.

Biden didn’t acknowledge the shouted request.

It has been 84 days since Biden last held a press conference.

