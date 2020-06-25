http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/m8cKmPzMtZs/

Black Lives Matter activists are marching to “fuck the police” in Washington, DC, on Thursday.

“If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace,” tweeted one account promoting the event.

Come out tonight for an FTP march #acabspring If we don’t get no justice, they don’t get no peace #BlackLivesMatter #dcprotest #blm pic.twitter.com/uRjMn8SyLr — Abolish the police (@alloutdc202) June 25, 2020

The marchers will be heading to an undisclosed location. Prior to the march, organizers held a “white accomplices orientation” in Dupont Circle.

(Photo credit: Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

