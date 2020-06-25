https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-man-starts-destroying-autonomous-zone-in-seattle-flips-tables-tears-apart-perimeter-barriers

A man began to tear apart the “autonomous zone” this week in Seattle after the city’s Democratic leadership allowed far-left activists to occupy the area for a couple of weeks.

Video of the man started appearing on social media over the last 12 hours, and one local source said the incident happened within the last 24 hours.

In two videos that were posted online, a man begins to take different objects that the activists used as a perimeter barrier and started throwing them inside the encampment. The man flipped over tables and yelled at the activists that it was time to get their act together and to go home.

WATCH:

Seattle man begins dismantling CHAZ/CHOP. A one man wrecking crew. pic.twitter.com/TWjTcxAr1P — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2020

Seattle man has had enough of the CHAZ/CHOP. pic.twitter.com/wOf1nG9xyo — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 25, 2020

