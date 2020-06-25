https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-video-shows-arrest-that-led-to-rioters-toppling-abolitionist-statue-assaulting-democrat-politician

Videos have emerged revealing what sparked a riot in Madison, Wisconsin on Tuesday that resulted in an abolitionist statue being toppled, the destruction of private property, and the physical assault of an openly “gay progressive” Democratic politician.

The videos, including two posted by the Madison Police Department, show the arrest of a baseball bat-wielding Black Lives Matter protester, identified as Devonere Johnson, 28, whose threatening behavior and rhetoric prompted 911 calls, and who subsequently resisted arrest and managed to escape. In the videos, bystanders can be seen attempting to accuse police of detaining a black man without cause.

In one video, posted by the Madison PD on Tuesday, Johnson can be seen walking around a cafe with a baseball ball on his shoulder and yelling at the customers and employees through a bullhorn. In his wild, racially charged rant, Johnson refers to himself as “Yeshua Musa” and makes various radical accusations. He initially walks in with a bullhorn in a white man’s face accusing him of being a racist. Johnson, repeatedly using the N-word, then claims that Jesus was actually Horus and has been used to justify rape, murder, pedophilia, and other injustices.

As noted by Hot Air, video posted on Facebook then shows the initial attempt to arrest Johnson, with Johnson clearly resisting officers.

While officers are attempting to detain him, bystanders begin suggesting that officers are arresting him for no reason, saying, “He didn’t do nothing!” and demanding that officers release him immediately.

“He was using a megaphone, and that was it!” one bystander repeatedly claims, despite Johnson walking around beforehand with a bat in one hand. The false claim is then picked up by other protesters, while the police are berated, amid shouts of “F*** you!”

The Madison Police Department also posted a longer video that shows the initial arrest of Johnson, his brief escape, and final detainment: [embedded content] Johnson’s arrest would spark a massive riot Tuesday that quickly spun out of control. “Roughly 300 protesters blocked traffic, yelling at drivers and telling them to join the demonstration. A few drivers drove through small crowds of protesters, leaving at least one man injured,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported Wednesday. “Organizers stood on top of a tow truck, vowing that the night would not be peaceful.” “This is not a peaceful protest, so if you came out here for a peaceful protest, you missed it,” an organizer said, the paper reports. “We’re done being peaceful. Now we demanding justice.” One of the victims of the riot was Democratic State Sen. Tim Carpenter, who was assaulted late that night after he took photos of protesters demanding the release of a man who was arrested earlier in the day. “I don’t know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture … and the next thing I’m getting five-six punches, getting kicked in the head,” Carpenter told The Washington Post. “This has got to stop before someone gets killed. Sad thing I’m on their side for peaceful demonstrations — am a Gay Progressive Dem Senator served 36 years in the legislature.” Early Wednesday morning, Carpenter posted the picture that he said got him attacked and noted that he “[m]ight have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs.”

This is the picture that got me assaulted and beat up by a mob. Punched & kicked in the head. Might have concussion, left eye a little blurry, cheek shollen, sore neck and ribs. This has to stop before some innocent person get killed. I locked up in the Capitol until it’s safe — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

