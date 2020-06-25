https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/wrong-old-joe-biden-says-120-million-americans-died-coronavirus-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

77-year-old Joe Biden on Thursday said over 120 million Americans have died from the Coronavirus.

Biden traveled to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to meet with families to discuss the ‘Affordable Care Act.’

It appears Biden went off the rails as soon as he veered off script.

TRENDING: VIOLENT MOB Attacks Democrat State Senator for Taking Picture of their Vandalism – Punch Him, Kick Him, Beat Him in the Head and Ribs

“Unnecessarily now we have over 120 million dead from COVID,” said Biden with his face mask pulled down to his chin.

According to publicly available information, there are approximately 122,000 COVID-related deaths in the US.

Joe Biden is confused and has no clue what he’s talking about. This is why his campaign banned local reporters from his Lancaster event.

WATCH:

Apparently Joe Biden thinks there have been 120 Million Coronavirus Deaths pic.twitter.com/nQkeHCqDHk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

