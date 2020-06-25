https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/woke-dixie-chicks-change-name/

Dixie Chicks (Wikicommons)

The woke Dixie Chicks finally got with the current national movement and changed their name this week.

They didn’t want to be cancelled.

Now they’re just “the chicks.”

And promise to be still just as woke and liberal as ever.

Play on, The Chicks! Play on!

