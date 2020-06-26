https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/borderpatrol-accident-illegalimmigration/2020/06/26/id/974431

A chase involving Border Patrol agents has led to a crash that killed seven people and injured three others.

A gray Chevrolet Cruze holding 10 passengers sped off after authorities stopped the vehicle. Following a chase, the car crashed into a parked trailer, according to El Paso police spokesman Sgt. Robert Gomez.

In a statement on Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said agents were answering a call of “suspicious activity in close proximity to the border with Mexico” in a region “known by agents to be used frequently by transnational criminal organizations for human smuggling.”

Agents aided the passengers of the crashed vehicle and the accident is being investigated by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

This was the second accident this year along the same portion of the roadway. In the earlier accident, a man was killed after pulling off from Border Patrol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

