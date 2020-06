https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/80-year-old-atlanta-black-man-unintended-victim-drive-shooting/

(11 ALIVE) An 80-year-old man was found dead in his home of a gunshot wound this morning in southeast Atlanta, in an incident being worked by the Atlanta Police homicide unit.

Family at the scene this morning identified the man as Clarence Knox.

There are not many details yet available, but police say they believe the man was the unintended victim of a drive-by shooting.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook