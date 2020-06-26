http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/hMYS7JzdpQQ/a-word-from-the-public-engagement-department.php

I submitted one of my first of two Data Practices Act requests to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz via his online contact form. On Wednesday I received this touching message:

Dear Mr. Johnson,

Thank you for taking the time to contact our office.

In the wake of the COVID-19 public health crisis, and the events surrounding George Floyd’s murder, we have received high volumes of messages from Minnesotans and people from across the country. Regrettably, that makes us unable to respond to every message individually. Your message has been received, read, and counted.

We take every inquiry seriously and are committed to addressing any issues or questions in a timely manner. If your concerns have not been resolved yet, please call us at [telephone number omitted]. We are eager to help you. Please feel free to contact us again with any future questions or concerns.

We believe your voice is critically important as Governor Walz and Lt. Governor Flanagan work toward achieving the vision of One Minnesota. We hope to continue hearing from you!

Please feel free to continue to follow our progress by visiting our website: http://mn.gov/governor

Sincerely,

Public Engagement Department

Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan

75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Ste. 130

Saint Paul, MN 55155-1611