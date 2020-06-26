http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/AgySbAvRIJI/

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said states should not rule out locking down coronavirus hotspots again during a Friday interview at the Milken Institute Summer Series.

MEG TIRRELL: What is the solution now for these areas that are in such trouble. We saw in Texas they are pausing the state’s reopening. They’re basically freezing it where it is and in the hospitals, not allowing elective surgeries to try to make space to try to make potential space for COVID patients. But do areas that are seeing the worst spread need to consider going back backward even more and perhaps going back into shelter-in-place orders? DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: They may have to do that. I think if you immediately says — in other words — this all-or-none phenomenon that just misleads us. If you say you’re going to go back into lockdown, there will be an absolute push back on that you might have to do it. You never take that off the table.

