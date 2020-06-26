http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vQDwYu7OhpE/

An armed homeowner in Coloma, Michigan, awoke to sounds of a home intrusion Thursday morning, ordered the alleged intruder to the floor, then fatally shot him after he allegedly refused compliance.

ABC 57 reports the homeowner, who chose to remain unidentified, awoke to the sounds of 47-year-old Kevin Cox allegedly breaking in through a window.

The homeowner confronted Cox, ordering him to “lie on the ground several times,” but Cox allegedly refused to comply.

The homeowner then fired a shot and police arrived and found Cox’s body in the house.

WILX 10 reports that “the homeowner came outside with his hands up when officers arrived” and spoke with police. He told them he did not know Cox.

Neighbors were not reportedly familiar with Cox either.

