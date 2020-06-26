https://www.dailywire.com/news/bet-founder-robert-johnson-recent-biden-remark-biggest-turnoff-ive-heard-from-a-politician-in-a-long-time

BET Founder Robert Johnson told Fox News during an interview this week that presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s recent “you ain’t black” remark was one of the biggest turnoffs that he has ever heard from a politician.

“I only speak for myself, I can’t speak for other African Americans,” Johnson said. “I don’t know Joe Biden, I can’t recall when I’ve ever spoken to Joe Biden but there are a couple of things about Vice President Biden it gives me personally a lot of pause about his true belief in African Americans having a equal seat at the table in the Democrat Party on issues that we consider important to us.”

“Now whether he was as he said trying to be a wise guy or whatever, but if you’ve been supposedly hanging out with black people, you’re eight years Obama’s vice president, you don’t think like that,” Johnson continued. “There’s something in you that tells you I can’t be halfway wise guy, halfway cute by telling a black man and by extension every black person listing that if you even think about voting for somebody other than me and then to use this so-called colloquial expression ‘you ain’t black,’ that’s the biggest turn off I’ve heard from a politician in a long time.”

Johnson was referencing a remark that Biden made during an interview last month on “The Breakfast Club” with host Charlamagne tha God in response to Charlamagne telling Biden: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions–”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden responded in apparent frustration. “Well I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Johnson continued by highlighting other examples of things that Biden has said and done that he thought were problematic with the black community.

“And then the second time that just raises questions with Vice President Biden, he said when asked about reparations, I’m sort of paraphrasing, but he said, ‘I’ll be damned if I will give any money to somebody I don’t know and didn’t do anything to,’” Johnson said. “That’s what he said. Now, no one has called him on that and said, ‘Mr. Vice President, don’t you want to disavow that with the movement that reparations is gaining throughout the country?’”

Johnson was referring to remarks that Biden made in 1975 when he told a Delaware-based weekly newspaper, “I don’t feel responsible for the sins of my father and grandfather. I feel responsible for what the situation is today, for the sins of my own generation. And I’ll be damned if I feel responsible to pay for what happened 300 years ago.”

“I could go on [with offensive comments made by Biden], ‘they gonna put y’all back in chains,’” Johnson continued. “It just shows me that he thinks he’s so immersed in the black relationship that he can be flippant when talking to black people.”

