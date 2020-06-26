https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biden-order-everyone-wear-mask/

Wearing a mask to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus is required in some places and recommended in others.

But Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, would change that.

He would issue an order requiring masks for everyone, everywhere.

He said in an interview on Thursday: “The one thing we do know, these masks make a gigantic difference. I would insist that everybody in public be wearing that mask.

“Anyone to reopen, it would have to make sure that they walked into a business that had masks,” he told KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh.

Asked about using “federal leverage” on an issue the Trump administration largely has left to states to decide, Biden confirmed, “Yes, I would from an executive standpoint, yes I would.

“I would do everything possible to make it required the people had to wear masks in public,” he said.

The Centers for Disease Control has suggested wearing face coverings in public settings where it’s hard to adopt other social distancing methods. It cited grocery stores and gas stations.

President Trump has warned that the masks themselves could be a danger.

“They put their finger on the mask, and they take them off, and then they start touching their eyes and touching their nose and their mouth,” he said recently in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

CNN reported some 16 states and the District of Columbia have requirements for masks in public.

