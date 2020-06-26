https://www.westernjournal.com/bidens-racist-past-voted-protect-tax-status-private-segregated-schools/

Doing the job the establishment media will not do, at least now that Joe Biden has become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, the Washington Free Beacon has looked into the voting record of the elder statesman. What it found should call into question the media caricature of Biden as a racial healer.

Biden, who serves as the poster boy for career politicians and the D.C. “swamp,” spent 36 years representing Delaware in the United States Senate. First taking office at the age of 30 during the Nixon administration, Biden has known virtually no other career besides politics.

In 1979, Biden voted against stripping the tax-exempt status of so-called “white flight academies,” racially segregated private schools that popped up following the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court ruling that ruled segregated public schools unconstitutional.

The fact that Biden would vote in such a way should not come as a surprise. Back when liberal Trump-haters had numerous alternatives to Biden, establishment media publications actually did do some digging into Biden’s past. New York Magazine put together an article highlighting the worst of Biden’s record on the issue of race.

From referring to state-mandated school integration as “the most racist concept you can come up with” in the 1970s to describing his future boss Barack Obama as “the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean” three decades later, very little seems to have changed regarding Biden’s views of minorities.

Even after he became vice president to America’s first African-American president, Biden continued to make race-baiting or racially insensitive remarks. In 2012, he assured a mostly black crowd in Virginia that Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney would “put y’all back in chains.”

On the campaign trail last summer, Biden uttered perhaps the most outrageous statement of all: “Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.”

The implication was that all minorities, including African-Americans, are poor. The idea that all “white kids” are not poor is equally unfounded.

Somehow, Biden still manages to outdo himself. Just last month, he told black radio host Charlamagne tha God, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Even if Biden does pick a black woman as his running mate, that will do nothing to erase the Democratic Party’s horrendous record on race.

Adding a black woman to the presidential ticket will not erase the fact that most of the opposition to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 came from Democrats, not Republicans.

Contrary to the media narrative, it’s Republicans who have delivered for African-Americans. The Republican Party was founded for the specific purpose of stopping the spread of slavery in the United States.

The Democrats, on the other hand, pushed back on Republicans’ efforts to abolish slavery and establish racial equality. For an example of this, look no further than the Democrats’ nearly unanimous opposition to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery in the United States.

As African-American conservative activist Brandon Tatum told The Western Journal last June, Democrats are “the party of the Klan, Jim Crow [and] segregation.” In contrast, Republicans are the party of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln.

The legacy of Republicans working to advance the well-being of African-Americans continues to this day.

As Arizona state Rep. Walt Blackman explained in a recent Western Journal Op-Ed, “[B]efore the shutdowns put our economy on pause, African-American unemployment was at the lowest rate ever.”

In addition, Republicans have established themselves as champions of school choice, enabling children in lower-income neighborhoods with terrible public schools to obtain vouchers enabling them to attend a better school. Polling has shown that support for school choice is especially high in the African-American community.

In an effort to please the powerful constituency of teachers’ unions, Joe Biden, like most other Democrats, has come out on the other side of this debate.

Apparently, he failed to notice that support for school choice enabled Republican Ron DeSantis to win 18 percent of the African-American female vote in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election. Should that phenomenon repeat itself at the national level, Biden will be in big trouble.

A century and a half of American history has shown that Democrats in general and Joe Biden in particular care very little about achieving equality for African-Americans. It remains to be seen whether voters of all races will keep this in mind when they head to the polls in November.

