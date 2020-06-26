https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/biracial-woman-says-4-white-men-sprayed-lighter-fluid-lit-fire/

(VICE) An 18-year-old biracial Black woman said she was attacked in Madison, Wisconsin, by a group of college-aged white men, who shouted racial slurs at her, doused her in lighter fluid, and set her on fire.

Althea Bernstein, who is studying to be an EMT, told police that the assault took place at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, just a few blocks away from the violent anti-racism protests at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Police are now investigating the reported attack as a hate crime and say that they’re going through surveillance footage from the area to see if any of the assault was caught on camera.

