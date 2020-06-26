https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-lives-matter-activist-loses-one-testicles-shot-balls-rubber-bullets-george-floyd-riots/

Image via TMZ

A Black Lives Matter activist lost one of his testicles after getting shot in the balls by rubber bullets during George Floyd riots in Los Angeles.

Bradley Steyn says he plans on suing the LAPD after law enforcement officials shot him in the scrotum on May 30 during a ‘protest.’

TMZ reported:

Bradley Steyn — a South African man who protested apartheid back in the day — claims he was maimed by law enforcement during a May 30 George Floyd protest in L.A.’s Fairfax District. TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Police Source: Woman Who Framed Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens Guilty of Perjury, Bribed With Cash Payment. He claims he witnessed police brutality, then became a victim himself when cops allegedly used batons to beat him in the chest … before shooting him with rubber bullets at point-blank range. Bradley claims he was hit in the inner thigh and genitals and has since suffered horrific pain and the loss of a testicle.

And his lawyer is none other than liberal hack Gloria Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom,

LAPD shot my client Bradley Steyn, anti apartheid and #BLM activist, with a rubber bullet to his scrotum, rupturing his testicle. We will fight for justice for Bradley and several other police rubber bullet victims I represent, who were also maimed.https://t.co/BLneq9p537 — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) June 25, 2020

