Earlier this week idiot criminal vandals announced their intent to tear down a statue of Abraham Lincoln in Washington, DC, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The statue was paid for and erected by freed slaves to honor the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Frederick Douglas spoke at its dedication.

The Black Lives Matter criminal group then announced a delay to their planned destruction until Friday evening.

This afternoon Black Lives Matter protest mob arrived back at the statue showing Abraham Lincoln signing the Emancipation Proclamation to free the slaves.

Conservative activist and OANN reporter Jack Posobiec attended the rally tonight and was covering the protest live on periscope.

But during his reporting he was identified and the BLM mob turned on him. The radical leftists threw water on him, screamed at him, then pushed him out of the park.

The entire event was captured on video–

.@JackPosobiec was just shoved around, had water thrown on him and was pushed out of the park (I think he was live streaming). One of the black men advocating for the statue to remain put himself in front of the mob: pic.twitter.com/ygshm96qMp — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 27, 2020

Here’s a closer view of the attack.

Assault, battery & attempted robberty commited by antifa/blm on @OANN‘s reporter @JackPosobiec in DC

earlier this evening. Clip courtesy of @BreitbartNews edited by moi .. God Blesshttps://t.co/qXrO1MgGg8 pic.twitter.com/QLYiDCks0c — wlctv.ca (@wlctv_ca) June 27, 2020

One black man offered his assistance and escorted Jack out of the park.

Jack Posobiec ⁦@JackPosobiec⁩ is escorted out of the park as others tell him to leave during a protest for racial equality at Lincoln Park in Washington. Photo by ⁦@LeahMillis⁩ pic.twitter.com/aTOehg8RCO — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) June 27, 2020

