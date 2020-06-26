https://www.theblaze.com/news/mike-pence-rallies-hypocrite-constitution

Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t having CBS White House correspondent Paula Reid’s lip when she suggested he was a hypocrite for attending campaign rallies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What are the details?

During a White House coronavirus task force briefing Friday, Reid said that Pence and the rest of the Trump administration set confusing examples when it comes to being safe during the coronavirus.

“On the campaign,” she began, “it really does sound though like you’re saying ‘Do as we say, not as we do.’ You’re telling people to listen to local officials, but in Tulsa, you defied local health officials to have an event that, even though you say didn’t result in a spike, dozens of Secret Service agents, dozen of campaign staffers are now quarantined after positive tests.”

Reid also pointed to President Donald Trump’s Arizona campaign rally, and questioned the vice president as to how such large rallies would not contribute to additional and unnecessary COVID-19 cases in the country.

Pence, clearly unmoved by Reid’s insinuations of hypocrisy, responded in kind.

“I want to remind you again that the freedom of speech and the right to peacefully assemble is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States,” he said. “Even in a health crisis, the American people don’t forfeit our constitutional rights.”

‘Everyday life is being restored one step, one day at a time.’

He also pointed out the necessity of America to continue business as usual during this 2020 election cycle.

“[I]t’s so important that we recognize, as we issued guidance to reopen America, now two months ago, and as all 50 states are opening up the country, people are going back to work,” he said. “American everyday life is being restored one step, one day at a time. I think it’s important that we remind ourselves this is not a choice between the health of the American people and a strong economy.”

He added that there’s also “profound health implications” to which people under lockdown are continually subjected.

“People need to be back to work. And so, our objective here today is to make sure the American people know in 34 states the cases are largely stable and there’s no combination of rising cases and rising positivity rates,” he said. “That’s a tribute to the American people.”

(H/T: Mediaite)

