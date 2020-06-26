https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/504690-cdc-adds-three-new-possible-coronavirus-symptoms-to

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added three new possible symptoms for COVID-19 to the several that were confirmed earlier in the pandemic.

The CDC’s website has recently been updated to include congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhea as possible coronavirus symptoms. These symptoms join the federal agency’s list that already included fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache and loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

“This list does not include all possible symptoms. CDC will continue to update this list as we learn more about COVID-19,” the agency’s website reads.

Fever, cough and shortness of breath were first reported to be the most common sign of infection early on in the outbreak.

Symptoms can range from mild to severe, with most patients experiencing symptoms two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus.

“Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness,” the CDC says, warning people should seek emergency medical attention when experiencing troubled breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to wake or stay awake or bluish lips or face.

The U.S. on Thursday broke its record for most new coronavirus cases reported in a day, with 40,401, beating the previous record-setting number set on Wednesday.

Missouri, Nevada, Alabama and Texas all posted record daily highs, according to tallies from The Washington Post.

More than 2.4 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since the outbreak began. More than 124,000 people have died from coronavirus-related illness, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

