(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Clinton friend, philanthropist, film financier and multi-millionaire, Steve Bing, 55, jumped from a Century City building on Monday and was found dead at the scene.

Steve Bing was a longtime friend of the Clintons.

According to reports, Mr. Bing donated up to $10 million to the Clinton Foundation.

Both Clinton and Bing were in the past reported to be part of a billionaire clique that included Burkle and Jeffrey Epstein – reported LA Mag.

