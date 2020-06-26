https://www.theblaze.com/news/michigan-candidate-daughter-tweet

In a tweet now garnering national media attention, the daughter of a conservative candidate for the Michigan state House of Representatives recently urged residents not to vote for him.

What did she say?

On Tuesday, Stephanie Regan, the 23-year-old daughter of Republican state House candidate Robert Regan, wrote, “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

In follow-up tweets over the next couple days, Regan said she didn’t feel safe divulging more information about her father’s political beliefs but urged residents to research his campaign for themselves.

She also admitted she didn’t think “anyone past hometown friends” would see her tweet, but said she appreciated the “support and love” she has been receiving in direct messages.

Regan is a candidate for Michigan’s 73rd state House district who has in the past described himself as “so conservative that he makes Rush Limbaugh look like a liberal,” according to the Daily Dot.

On his campaign website, Regan argues his support for issues such as making English the official language of Michigan, restoring the state militia, restricting access to abortion, and enforcing tougher immigration policies.

Regan is running against two other Republicans in an Aug. 4 primary.

What is he saying in response?

In a Facebook post Thursday, Regan addressed his daughter’s comments, saying he is “happy that she feels confident enough in [their] relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly.”

Regan told The Hill that he was not necessarily surprised to see his daughter’s tweet because the two have sparred over issues such as systemic racism and white privilege in the past.

“A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses, like the University of Colorado, the University of Texas and Austin — and she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder — and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy,” he added.

“She’s a big believer in [systemic racism],” he continued, before noting “the only place where I really see systemic racism would be the abortion clinic cause they seem to target the African American community.”

Regan is also an ardent Trump supporter and argued that the president has “done more for the black community than any president we’ve had in the last 20 years.”

He described his political differences with his daughter by using a scale of 1-10: “I’m like the right wing, a 10, and she’s like a zero.”

Regan told the Hill that he had not spoken with his daughter since she posted the original tweet. But in his Facebook statement, he said he only wants “what is best” for her, even though they may not always agree on “what is best.”

