https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/dc-mayor-bowser-begs-residents-stay-home-4th-july-due-coronavirus-black-lives-matter-protests-ok-video/

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser urged Washington DC residents to stay home on Independence Day this year due to the coronavirus threat.

Bowser made her remarks on Thursday during a press conference.

DC Mayor Bowser begins her news conference by urging DC residents to celebrate the 4th of July at home. The feds have already announced the fireworks on the Mall will take place and the President plans a “Salute to America” on the south lawn of WH and Ellipse. pic.twitter.com/cmzKPCofQE — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) June 25, 2020

Of course, this is the same mayor who was OUT MARCHING with Black Lives Matter protesters just two weeks ago.

And she says nothing about the continued protests in the city.

TRENDING: Black Lives Matter Activist Loses One of His Testicles After Being Shot in the Balls with Rubber Bullets During George Floyd Riots

Some causes are more important than others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]