Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser urged Washington DC residents to stay home on Independence Day this year due to the coronavirus threat.

Bowser made her remarks on Thursday during a press conference.

Of course, this is the same mayor who was OUT MARCHING with Black Lives Matter protesters just two weeks ago.
And she says nothing about the continued protests in the city.

Some causes are more important than others.

