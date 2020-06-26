https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/twitter-super-pac-defeat-by-tweet-silicon-valley/2020/06/26/id/974277

A group of wealthy Democrats led by a Silicon Valley executive is launching a super PAC that aims to raise money for left-leaning causes based on how often President Donald Trump tweets.

According to CNBC, Defeat by Tweet will launch its website on Friday. The platform will allow donors to set up recurring contributions to the group each time Trump posts on his Twitter account. The money raised will go toward criminal and social justice reform groups and organizations that urge people to vote.

Defeat by Tweet will also reply to each Trump tweet with a receipt of how much money was raised from the post.

Complete Labs CEO Xander Schultz is the man behind the effort, and he has recruited several other wealthy individuals in the technology and financial spaces to come on board — a list that includes billionaire and former hedge fund manager Mike Novogratz.

“It’s all about funding these groups that help finance and organize for those down-ballot races,” Novogratz told CNBC. “The single best thing to help criminal justice reform is to actually invest in these races. That’s how people get to the ballot box and more than likely those people will also vote against Trump.”

Twitter has begun to crack down on Trump’s tweets that it says either glorify violence, contain false and/or unverified information, or violate other parts of its community rules by flagging them with disclaimers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

