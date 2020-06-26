https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doj-facemask-fakeexemptioncard/2020/06/26/id/974426

The Department of Justice is cautioning that fraudulent cards are being circulated claiming to give immunity for face mask requirements.

Photos of the cards containing a DOJ seal are floating around social media, claiming the Americans with Disabilities Act exempts people who possess them from having to follow orders in states around the country that mandate face masks.

The DOJ said it didn’t distribute the cards and doesn’t approve their use.

“Do not be fooled by the chicanery and misappropriation of the DOJ eagle,” U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin said in a statement. “These cards do not carry the force of law. The ‘Freedom to Breathe Agency,’ or ‘FTBA,’ is not a government agency.”

States around the country have required people to wear face coverings in public and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the practice.

