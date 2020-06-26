https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hibberd-brady-coronavirus/2020/06/26/id/974428

Emergency care physician Dr. Peter Hibberd chastised Tom Brady on Newsmax TV on Friday for an Instagram post in which the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback appeared to dismiss concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Brady a four-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award winner, posted a picture of himself on Thursday in an orange jersey – presumably during a workout with some of his new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates – drinking water with the famous Depression-era quote of then-President Franklin Roosevelt: “Only thing we have to fear, is fear itself — FDR.”

“I think Tom’s comment is done without thought,” Hibberd said on “Newsmax Now.” “We lose young people to this virus. The percent may be one-tenth of the older people, but when it’s your brother, your sister, your neighbor or your child, that’s in the intensive care unit, going down and dying, at the age of 30 years old, you wake up and you try to tell everybody.”

Hibberd, who lives in the Tampa area, compared Brady to 17-time Grand Slam tennis champion Novak Djokovic, who hosted an exhibition tennis tournament in Serbia before thousands of spectators earlier this month. Djokovic and his wife later tested positive for the flu-like virus and issued an apology saying it was “too soon” to have the event.

“Tom, you need get out there and tell people that they are not immune from disease just because they’re young,” Hibberd added. “They will spread it and they’ll spread it to others quickly. It’s a very contagious disease; extremely contagious, Tom. Do not issue comments like this, because our young people are going out and they think they’re immune. This is no immunity passport. Your age is not an immunity passport.”

The 42-year-old Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, signed with the Buccaneers in March after playing 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Although the NFL is preparing to open pre-season training camps in July, medical officials from the league have urged players not to partake in group workouts.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Related Items:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

