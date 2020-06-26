http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/w85Vy4yh2G0/

Saints quarterback Drew Brees and his wife Brittany, are to be presenting sponsors for a social justice event at the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Brees took to Twitter on Wednesday to make the announcement.

Brittany & I are proud to support BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL…THE ROAD TO EQUALITY as the Presenting Sponsor. An incredible opportunity to recognize the journey and struggles of so many who have truly paved the way for all of us. RSVP https://t.co/ad2ReFnAJ9 TODAY! @BCFHOF #HBCU — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 25, 2020

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN, “This is the latest in the Brees’ efforts to be ‘allies’ for the Black community and ‘part of the solution’ in the fight for racial equality and social justice.”

Brees took tremendous backlash earlier this month after saying that he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag” by kneeling during the national anthem.

The Saints signal-caller, and his wife, apologized for the remark no less than three times for the remark. As part of their apology, the Brees’ vowed to become “part of the solution” on the issue of race. After President Trump criticized Brees for apologizing, Brees responded to the president on Instagram by saying: “We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our Black communities.”

As ESPN reports:

The event will celebrate the history of players from historically Black colleges and universities and “engage in the national discussion on social justice,” according to the event’s website. It will include discussions with many of the 90 members of the Black College Football Hall of Fame, according to executive director Marques Fitch.

“Our goal for this meaningful event is to engage in the national discussion on social justice by sharing the history of Black college football and its impact on civil rights,” Brees said. “It is also intended to be a platform to raise funds and awareness for HBCU football programs and the Black College Football Hall of Fame.”

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

