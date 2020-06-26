https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/504698-ernst-sinks-trump-epa-nominee

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee will not take up Douglas Benevento’s nomination for the No. 2 position at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) after Sen. Joni ErnstJoni Kay ErnstGOP senator proposes bill to deny federal funds to cities, states that allow ‘autonomous zones’ Is Trump’s fealty to Big Oil endangering Republicans’ grip on the Senate? Cruz urges Trump to support Israeli annexation MORE (R-Iowa) announced her opposition.

On Friday, Ernst said in a statement that she would oppose the nomination, citing issues that ethanol and biodiesel producers have with the agency over blending requirement waivers for oil refiners.

“Until EPA tells us exactly what they plan to do with the ‘gap year’ waivers, Mr. Benevento does not have my vote,” Ernst said. “Iowa’s hardworking ethanol and biodiesel producers are sick of being yanked around by Andrew Wheeler Andrew WheelerIs Trump’s fealty to Big Oil endangering Republicans’ grip on the Senate? Bayer agrees to billion settlement in Roundup suits EPA to reopen DC headquarters after coronavirus closure MORE and the EPA. Our producers need certainty; until we get that, no EPA nominee is getting my vote.”

In response, Sen. John Barrasso John Anthony BarrassoCruz urges Trump to support Israeli annexation Police reform hits impasse in Senate Republicans brush off Bolton’s bombshells MORE (R-Wyo.), who chairs the panel, said that the committee will not hold a vote on the nomination.

“In light of Senator Ernst’s announcement, a path forward for Mr. Benevento’s nomination to be deputy administrator of the EPA no longer exists,” Barrasso told The Hill in a statement. “He is well qualified for the position but does not have the votes.”

“While I strongly disagree with Senator Ernst on the Renewable Fuel Standard, her long-standing position on the side of Iowa corn farmers won’t be overcome in this case. The committee will not be taking up this nomination,” he added.

This story is developing and will be updated.

