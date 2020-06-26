http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EJ1yyEXEzBA/

Country singer and Mississippi native Faith Hill on Thursday called on her home state to change its flag, claiming it’s “a direct symbol of terror for our Black brothers and sisters.” Hill’s plea comes amid growing calls to alter the flag’s design due to its Confederate battle emblem.

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag,” Faith wrote on Twitter. “I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music.”

Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag). — Faith Hill (@FaithHill) June 25, 2020

The Breathe songstress added: “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).”

Hill’s call to change the flag follows Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) expressing support to remove the Confederate emblem.

“I have proudly lived my life in Mississippi and have raised my children in this great State. I could travel the world over and not find people who are as kind and generous of spirit as Mississippians,” Fitch said in a statement Wednesday. “It is it my personal belief that it is time for us to change our State flag to reflect the love, compassion, and conviction of our people. The addition of the motto ‘In God We Trust,’ from our State seal is the perfect way to demonstrate who we are to all.”

Shortly after, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White (R) also endorsed redesigning the flag, stating that he would vote in favor if removing its Confederate imagery.

White said in a statement: “If there were a vote to remove the Confederate imagery from our flag, I would vote to remove it. I understand not everyone agrees. have members of my own family who agree with me and members who do not, and all are people I love. And I’m not going to tell anyone else how to feel about it. The last thing we need is another politician lecturing others about what to do. I’m just telling what I think-that we can have a flag that is more unifying than the one we have now.”

In recent weeks, various Confederate monuments have been torn down by Black Lives Matter protesters over the death of George Floyd, an African-Amerian man who died while in Minneapolis police custody. Left-wing demonstrators have targeted other statues, including those depicting Presidents George Washington and Andrew Jackson.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

