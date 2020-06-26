https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dr-anthony-fauci-coronavirus-testing-pool-testing/2020/06/26/id/974315

Trump administration health officials are eyeing a new way to test people for coronavirus—in groups, The Washington Post reports.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told the newspaper that the concept of “pool testing” is being explored by health officials in “intense discussions.”

Pool testing works by testing groups of people together so fewer resources are used and infected patients can be identified and isolated more quickly.

“Something’s not working,” Fauci said of the current approach. “I mean, you can do all the diagramming you want, but something is not working.”

Pool testing works by combining samples from a group of people. One test is used on the entire grouping. If the test comes back negative, researchers move onto the next sample group. If the test comes back positive, then each person is individually tested.

“What you need to do is find the penetration of infected people in your society,” Fauci told the newspaper. “And the only way you know that is by casting a broad net.”

White House aides told Politico the White House was not considering any change in strategy to combat the health pandemic.

But Fauci told WaPo as cases climb, a change may be needed, and quick, in order to better identify asymptomatic people who may be unknowingly spreading the virus.

He said the traditional method of fighting the virus through identification, isolation and contact tracing is difficult to do if a person isn’t experiencing symptoms. He said pool testing may be a way to find the asymptomatic carriers.

“We now know the level of virus in an asymptomatic person is about the same as the level of virus in somebody who has symptoms,” Fauci said. “So it’s like, oh my goodness, how do you address that?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

