In celebration of Pride Month, American fashion brand Calvin Klein launched a nine-part video series featuring “rising stars” in the LGBTQ community, including self-described “transqueer lesbian” Jari Jones.

Jones, lauded as a history-maker, became the most notable of the campaign’s stars after posting a viral video reacting to seeing a massive Calvin Klein billboard in New York City featuring Jones’ modeling.

“Calvin Klein has made history by including their first Black transqueer model as part of this year’s Pride campaign,” Upworthy celebrated in a post published Thursday. “Jari Jones, an actress, model, and activist, is one of the many members who has joined the brand for this campaign. In a now-viral video, the model can be seen celebrating the incredible moment she sees herself on a huge billboard with her friends. Her joy speaks volumes about the importance of inclusivity.”

On Tuesday, Jones posted a video celebrating over the billboard.

“There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you ‘Never,’” the activist captioned the Instagram video. “There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself.”

“I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments,” Jones continued. “So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine.”

“It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed,” the model said. “I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. … BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!!”

Speaking about the campaign to Refinery29, Jones said that young people should “enjoy the exploration” and “know that heterosexuality isn’t the hierarchy.”

“Being something other than what society deems as ‘regular’ is just as good, maybe even better,” the activist said via email to the outlet.

On Thursday, Jones exposed the “ugly” side of the fame: hateful messages.

“It comes with showing the world that Black folks, that Trans folks, that Fat folks can be celebrated and loved and empowered publicly,” the model wrote via Instagram. “I’m practicing self love everyday , I’m practicing boundaries everyday , I’m practicing balance everyday to armor myself for this fight but I know it’s gonna be a tough road ahead but like my queer trans ancestors [believed], the people and the community and the youth I’m doing all this for ….are worth the mental a** kicking!!!!!”

