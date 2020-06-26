https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/former-law-enforcement-officers-appear-plot-kill-police-critic-activist-shaun-king/

(LOS ANGELES TIMES) Prominent racial justice activist, police critic and writer Shaun King published a blog post Thursday detailing what he says appears to be the first steps of a plan to kill him devised by several former members of local law enforcement.

King, 40, posted on Medium that he became aware Tuesday of a chat between onetime police officers from Long Beach and other agencies on a private Facebook group that “were openly plotting and planning my assassination.”

Although King said receiving death threats was common and daily, most were meant to intimidate rather than “appear to be imminent threats of physical harm.”

