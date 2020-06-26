https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/going-viral-journalist-absolutely-destroys-california-officials-coronavirus-face-masks-video/

This journalist spoke for all of us.

A California journalist named John Ziegler absolutely destroyed Ventura County board supervisors during a meeting this week.

Mr. Ziegler went off on their face mask mandate.

Make sure to watch until the end because he brought the house down!

VIDEO via The Liberty Hound:

[embedded content]
