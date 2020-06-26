https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/going-viral-journalist-absolutely-destroys-california-officials-coronavirus-face-masks-video/
This journalist spoke for all of us.
A California journalist named John Ziegler absolutely destroyed Ventura County board supervisors during a meeting this week.
Mr. Ziegler went off on their face mask mandate.
Make sure to watch until the end because he brought the house down!
VIDEO via The Liberty Hound:[embedded content]