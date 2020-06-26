https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gordonchang-china-election-biden/2020/06/26/id/974423

The Chinese government will likely try to meddle in the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, and they have a favorite candidate —former vice president Joe Biden, author and Chinese expert Gordon Chang told Newsmax TV.

“I think that they probably would like to see Vice President Biden elected. You know, both candidates have vulnerabilities on China, but President Trump’s attitudes on China are much more resolute,” Chang told Friday’s “American Agenda.”

Chang continued, “Biden has said some things that are deeply troubling, including those comments from May 1 of last year, when he said that China is not competition for the U.S., which is manifestly wrong, and he said that Chinese leaders were good folks. So, that is really a cause of concern for Americans.”

Chang said China has already attempted to influence more recent political events in the United States, such as the midterm elections in 2018.

“In the 2018 midterms, they [China] tried to influence the vote, but they did it through public diplomacy. It was above board,” Chang said.

“This time, we’re seeing them use the Russian method of trolls and bot farms and all the rest of it. “We’ve just heard that Twitter has removed something like 17,000 users, who were basically bots for Beijing,” Chang said. “Also, The New York Times reported that in mid-March, Beijing was accelerating rumors in the United States it knew to be false to cause chaos and division in the U.S. So we can expect China to go full-on this in the run-up to November 3.”

