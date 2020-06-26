https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stacey-lennox/2020/06/26/house-dem-vote-against-gop-resolution-calling-for-justice-for-george-floyd-to-appease-the-radical-left-n579849

Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.) put forth a resolution that most Americans would agree with regarding the death of George Floyd, violence and rioting, and rejecting moves to defund the police. Democrats voted against it in unity. To understand how popular the views in the resolution were, you just need to know Representative Justin Amash (I-Mich.) voted with his former colleagues in the GOP.

The resolution paints the current picture in the country. It condemns the death of George Floyd in strong terms and acknowledges the right to protest in response peacefully. It also outlines the exploitation of peaceful protests by violent extremists.

The text describes the CHAZ in Seattle and the local government response in detail. It continues to explain the dangers inherent to the law enforcement profession using statistics on officers who are killed in the line of duty. Finally, it discussed the proposed cuts to law enforcement budgets and personnel from various cities around the country.

After setting the stage, it asks members of the House to resolve the following:

Resolved, That the House of Representatives—

(1) calls for justice for George Floyd;

(2) calls for justice for officers and others who have suffered from violence at the hands of extremists;

(3) strongly condemns the violence, riots, and looting in the United States;

(4) recognizes that violent opportunists use the cover of legitimate protests by their fellow citizens to sow chaos;

(5) recognizes that the actions of those committed to violence does not diminish the rights of other Americans to peacefully protest;

(6) urges peace and order to be restored;

(7) expresses that those responsible for these violent acts be held criminally responsible for their actions;

(8) strongly opposes any effort to establish autonomous areas within the sovereign territory of the United States; and

(9) strongly opposes efforts to defund, dismantle, or disband police forces.

The first two items on the list are absolute no-brainers. Americans were horrified at the officer’s behavior in the death of George Floyd and expect those who assault or kill law enforcement officers to be brought to justice as well.

Items three and four are also consistent with the polling of registered voters since the protests began. Voters don’t like riots and looters and blame the protestors. A large plurality also thinks the response to the rioting and looting was too soft.

Voters also report being supportive of peaceful protests in response to recent events.

The polling demonstrated that a majority also want to see law and order restored and support using military assets to do it.

The CHAZ in Seattle also has very few fans.

Defunding the police is also not an initiative most voters support.

If this is an attempt to virtue-signal to their far-left woke base, Democrats are running the risk of alienating large segments of registered voters. There is absolutely nothing in the resolution that majorities of registered voters disagree with.

Some commentators, like Dave Rubin of the Rubin Report, assert that America is a center-right country. Indeed, this survey data would be consistent with that assertion. It seems Americans expect law and order to be maintained and expect government at all levels to protect life and property.

By voting in a block against this resolution, Democrats are signaling that they will not object to their far-left flank’s worst ideas. Rejecting this resolution is another example of how the entire party is being dragged far left of center on most major policy proposals. Or as a party they want continued chaos to keep you scared so they can proceed toward the fundamental change Barack Obama spoke of and Joe Biden has echoed.

This tendency to vote against the interests and preferences of a majority of Americans is something every GOP candidate needs to articulate clearly. Whether it is the modest police reform bill proposed by Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) or this simple resolution calling for law and order, Democrats always cave to the far left. Give them majorities in the government, and this will only get worse.

With the destruction and widespread harassment of those who dare to question the goals of the far left, it is hard to believe this is the future that most Americans want.

