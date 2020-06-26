http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/otkfX07-_z4/

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Interior Secretary David Bernhardt reacted to George Floyd protesters tearing down statues across the United States.

Bernhardt, who has requested that the Department of Defense make the National Guard available to the Interior Department to protect monuments, warned “criminals” who deliberately destroy government property that doing so carries a “severe and significant penalty.”

“The reality is that the destruction of government property in a deliberate manner is a crime that carries with it a very severe and significant penalty,” Bernhardt advised. “And we are ensuring that when we have an opportunity, we arrest individuals, and we are asking the Department of Justice to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. There are severe punishments for criminals who destroy government property deliberately, and we will be asking the Justice Department to utilize that.”

“In addition, we are providing our great law enforcement professionals with all of the tools that they ask for to ensure that they can do their job to protect these resources for the American public, and we will continue to provide them the manpower and the material necessary to effectively do their job,” he added.

